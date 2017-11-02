Shuksan Healthcare Center hires new speech therapist

by
Filed on 02. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Shuksan Healthcare Center has hired Jackie Stark as a full-time speech therapist. Stark recently graduated from Western Washington University with a master’s degree in speech language pathology.

Shuksan Healthcare Center is a 52-bed short-term rehabilitation facility for senior residents, located in Bellingham.

For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com.

 

