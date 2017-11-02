Shuksan Healthcare Center hires new speech therapist
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Shuksan Healthcare Center has hired Jackie Stark as a full-time speech therapist. Stark recently graduated from Western Washington University with a master’s degree in speech language pathology.
Shuksan Healthcare Center is a 52-bed short-term rehabilitation facility for senior residents, located in Bellingham.
For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.