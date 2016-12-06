Shuksan Healthcare Center hires three new nurses

Shuksan Healthcare Center in Bellingham has announced three new hires to its nursing team.

Alanna Steele, RN, received her associates in nursing from Skagit Valley College and her bachelor’s in nursing from Western Washington University. She has previously worked at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon and as a school nurse at the Ferndale School District and Bellingham School District as a school nurse.

Diane Hawkins, RN, received her associate’s in nursing from Shoreline Community College and her bachelor’s in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and her master’s in nursing from the University of Portland. Previously, she has worked as a an emergency department manager and critical care manager and a staff nurse. She was also a nursing instructor.

Michael Damoth, LPN, originally joined Shuksan Healthcare Center in 2011 as a certified nursing assistant; he has just completed his practical nursing degree from Skagit Valley College. He also has 20 years of experience as a firefighter and paramedic.

The healthcare center is a 52-bed facility which provides rehabilitation care to its senior residents. It is part of the Roe Family Facilities. To learn more, visit shuksanhealthcare.com.