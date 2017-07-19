Shuksan Healthcare Center promotes new dietary manager

by ehamann

Shuksan Healthcare Center has promoted Jamie Sellstrom as its new dietary manager. Sellstrom is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the dietary department. She first joined the healthcare center in 2008 as a line cook. Prior to that, she was a dietary cook at Alderwood Nursing Home.

Shuksan Healthcare Center is a 52-bed rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility for senior residents.