Shuksan Healthcare hires new nurse
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Shuksan Healthcare Center announced that it has hired registered nurse Leigh Hamilton to its caregiving team.
Hamilton’s primary duty is to work the floor as a staff nurse responsible for assessing patients and enforcing safety measures related to patient care. She passes medication, provides individualized treatments and offers therapeutic communication with her residents. Hamilton received her registered nursing license from Whatcom Community College.
Shuksan Healthcare Center, part of Roe Family Facilities, is a 52-bed rehabilitation facility for senior patients. For more information, visit shuksanhealthcare.com or call 360-733-9161.
