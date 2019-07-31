Silfab Solar earns ‘Top Performer’

Located at Bellingham at 800 Cornwall Ave. and headquartered in Toronto Canada, Silfab Solar Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of photovoltaics for more than 35 years. The company was awarded ‘top performer’ under the 2019 Photovoltaic Evolution Labs scorecard. They received the award in the categories of dynamic mechanical load testing, thermal cycling testing, and potential-induced degradation. “Silfab continues to innovate solar PV manufacturing and design to deliver the highest quality modules 100 percent made in North America,” said Silfab president and CEO, Paolo Maccario.“We continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards and, once again, independent and very rigorous testing proves the long-term reliability of our products.” For more information visit www.silfabsolar.com

 

