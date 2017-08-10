Skagit Bank announces new board chair

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Skagit Bank has elected Dan peth as the new Chairman of the Board. Peth is president of John Peth & Sons, and manages the cattle ranch that his family has operated in Skagit County since 1899. Peth has served as a Skagit Bank board member for more than 17 years.

The Skagit Bank Board of Director includes Peth, Vice-Chairman Chad Fisher, Cheryl Bishop, Gerald Christensen, Mike Janicki, Ken Johnson and Michael Pegram.