Skagit Bank announces new board chair
by ehamann
Filed on 10. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Skagit Bank has elected Dan peth as the new Chairman of the Board. Peth is president of John Peth & Sons, and manages the cattle ranch that his family has operated in Skagit County since 1899. Peth has served as a Skagit Bank board member for more than 17 years.
The Skagit Bank Board of Director includes Peth, Vice-Chairman Chad Fisher, Cheryl Bishop, Gerald Christensen, Mike Janicki, Ken Johnson and Michael Pegram.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.