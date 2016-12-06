Skagit Bank hires residential real estate officer

Skagit Bank has hired Dean Butler as a new residential real estate loan officer. He will be working in the office in Lynden.

Butler has lived in Whatcom County for more than 30 years, and has been working in the banking and mortgage industry for 20 years.

Skagit Bank was founded in Skagit County in 1958 and now has offices in Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom and King counties.