Skagit Bank hires residential real estate officer
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Skagit Bank has hired Dean Butler as a new residential real estate loan officer. He will be working in the office in Lynden.
Butler has lived in Whatcom County for more than 30 years, and has been working in the banking and mortgage industry for 20 years.
Skagit Bank was founded in Skagit County in 1958 and now has offices in Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom and King counties.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.