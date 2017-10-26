Skagit County signs on to sustainable partnership with WWU

by ehamann

Filed on 26. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Skagit County has signed on to a Sustainable Communities Partnership. During the 2017-2018 academic year,

Western students and faculty will be assisting staff at Skagit County with a variety sustainable projects.

Projects include developing recommendations on county setbacks, determining locations of abandoned septic systems, writing a community plan for Edison, developing and executing a public opinion survey on land use policy issues and making recommendations for proper disposal of junk that has collected in the county.

The partnership facilitates a program in which Western courses complete service learning projects that address problem identified by the community.

The Association of Washington Cities and Western launched the partnership last year in Edmonds, based on a successful model pioneers at the University of Oregon.

Another partnership between Western and Stanwood is planned for the coming academic year.