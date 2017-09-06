Skagit Farmers Supply announces new energy manager

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Skagit Farmers Supply has announced that Ryan Nootenboom will take over as the company’s energy manager. Nootenboom, currently a certified energy specialist at the company, will oversee all aspects of Skagit Farmers Supply’s propane and bulk petroleum operations.

Nootenboom will replace current energy manager Bill Markus, who is scheduled to retire in late September, after 40 years with the company.

Skagit Farmers Supply started in 1934 as a way for local farmers to fuel their farms. Over the years, the cooperative has evolved to include 13 retail stores, two agronomy production plants, a wholesale and feed mill division, and an energy department including propane bulk fuel delivery and fuel stations.

For more information, visit www.skagitfarmers.com. For more about the retail division, visit www.countrystore.net.