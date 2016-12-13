Small Business Development Center changes location

by
Filed on 13. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents

Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center is moving to a new office. The new office is at 1616 Cornwall Ave. Suite 119 in Bellingham. There will be a grand opening and open house at the office from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

