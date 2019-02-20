Small farm expo coming to Lynden March 9

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

An expo for small farms is coming back to Lynden next month. The fourth annual free Small Farm Expo will be held at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden on Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is geared toward existing small farm operators, those interested in starting a small farm, or those making the transition from hobby to business.

Visitors will find opportunities to engage with successful farmers, meat processing cooperatives and market resources for local growers.

More than 35 different organizations will be represented, including tractor suppliers, agronomists, veterinarians, butchers, master composters, solar providers and financial resources.

Rebecca Thistlethwaite will be giving the keynote address titled Meat the Future: Successful Models in Animal Agriculture.

The event is hosted by Whatcom Conservation District and Whatcom County Public Works.