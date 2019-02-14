Smart business conference coming to Ferndale

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

A summit helping purpose-driven businesses succeed is coming to Bellingham next month. Sustainable Connections has partnered with the Community Food Co-op for the 2019 Smart Business Summit, which will be held on March 28 at the Ferndale Pioneer Pavilion Community Center, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale. The summit will give attendees the chance to learn how and why purpose-driven businesses succeed, and to create a meaningful workplace that benefits both employees and the community.

The event keynote is Monique Stefens, a local expert and international facilitator. The summit will be the kickoff for Sustainable Connections’ 2019 Sustainable Leadership Series, which are held quarterly.

Tickets range from $54-$105, which includes discounts for Sustainable Connections members and early bird pricing.

For more information and to register, visit https://sustainableconnections.org/events/smart-business-summit.