Special-T Signs transitions ownership

by mathewroland

Filed on 04. Sep, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Family owned and operated since 1979, Special-T Signs is transferring ownership from the founder, Tim Donnelly to its second-generation owner Dave Donnelly. At the same time, the business will celebrate its 40th anniversary on August 28. Special-T Signs started with stripping cars at local dealerships. However, the business has expanded to include digitally printed graphics for wrapping any vehicle size and filling spaces with picture-perfect graphics and lettering. The business also offers window and floor graphics, LED light boxes, banners and safety signs.