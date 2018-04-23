SPIE announces new CEO

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announced that Kent Rochford will be the new CEO. Rochford follows Eugene Arthurs, who will retire from SPIE on June 2.

Rochford is a longtime SPIE member, and most recently was associate director for laboratory programs at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Rochford joined the institute in 1992 as a postdoctoral research associate. He holds a PhD in optical sciences from the University of Arizona, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Arizona State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Based in Bellingham, SPIE is an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering and technology. It serves nearly 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings. In 2017, SPIE provided more than $4 million in support of education and outreach programs.