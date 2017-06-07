St. Joseph Medical Center recognized for stroke care

by
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center was recognized last month for its stroke care. It received a Stroke Gold Plus achievement award for 2017 by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The medical center has applied an in-hospital program for improving stroke care for 24 consecutive months, and achieved measurable improvements in patient outcome and care.

 

