St. Joseph Medical Center recognized for stroke care

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center was recognized last month for its stroke care. It received a Stroke Gold Plus achievement award for 2017 by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The medical center has applied an in-hospital program for improving stroke care for 24 consecutive months, and achieved measurable improvements in patient outcome and care.