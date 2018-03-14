State Department of Revenue to launch new tax portal
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Washington State Department of Revenue is launching a new portal for online services. My DOR launches on March 19, and the department will retire My Account, its existing tax portal.
Businesses will be able to access tax and business licensing accounts using their SecureAcess Washington logon and there will be a new look for the online excise tax return, reseller permit application, tax credits application and bill pay.
To learn the basics of the new portal, the department is offering a series of free webinars. The first webinar will be offered March 14, and the final one will be April 24. To see all the dates and register for a webinar, visit https://dor.wa.gov/workshops-education/attend-workshop-your-area/how-use-my-dor-and-file-online-tax-returns.
