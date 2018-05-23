Sterling Real Estate Group gets new designated broker

by ehamann

Filed on 23. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Andi Dyer has become the designated broker of Sterling Real Estate Group. Dyer began her career as an office manager at the company before obtaining her real estate license and working her way up. Andi Dyer is replacing Phil Dyer, who is stepping down to focus on construction.

Sterling Real estate has offices in Bellingham and Ferndale. To learn more, visit sterlingrealestate.co.