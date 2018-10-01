Sterling Real Estate hires new broker

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Sterling Real Estate Group has announced the addition of Sandra Smith to its Bellingham office. Smith has more that 30 years of experience in real estate, including 23 years as an independent broker in both commercial and residential properties.

All Sterling agents contribute 1 percent of their commissions to a charity fund that directly supports children in and outside the local community.

Sterling Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated company, with two offices in Ferndale and Bellingham. Smith can be reached at 360-318-3037. For more information, visit www.sterlingrealestate.biz.