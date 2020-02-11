Summit Place appoints new executive director

by mathewroland

Filed on 11. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Jozef Bosman has recently been announced as the new executive director for Summit Place Assisted Living. In his capacity as executive director, effective February 1, 2020, Bosman will supervise the daily operations at Summit Place; such as nursing, maintenance, dining services and personnel with the goal of providing excellent service and amenities to the residents.

Before Summit Place, Bosman was the dining services director for Mt. Baker Care Center and has three-plus decades of qualified experience in the foodservice industry. During the last five years, Bosman has obtained valuable experience and appreciation for the skilled profession of nursing and assisted living.

“Jozef is the perfect person to step into the executive director position,” Chief Operations Officer for Nightingale Healthcare, which owns and operates Summit Place Assisted Living,” Pete Wolkin said in a press release. “Since joining the Nightingale family nearly five years ago, he’s proven invaluable to our teams at both Mt. Baker and Summit Place as well as all the residents residing under our shared roof. We look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

Bosman earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant hospitality management from Washington State University and also studied at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.