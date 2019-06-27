Superfeet in Ferndale merges with Belgium-based company

by mathewroland

Filed on 27. Jun, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Located at 1820 Scout Place, Superfeet has grown over the past 40 years to become an industry leader in underfoot support. Now, the company has merged with Rsscan, which has more than 25 years of specialized experience in technological advancements in the fields of podiatry, physiotherapy, orthotics, neurology and osteopathy. The merger increases the research capabilities of Superfeet while simultaneously increasing access to custom products in both the US and Europe. “Joining forces with the RSscan team brings more like-minded, exceptionally talented members to the Superfeet fold. Having worked on the RS team closely on the ME3D personalized insole and Fitstation technology platform,it is clear their vast expertise and technology leadership compliment our existing capabilities, we are honored to have them on board,” said John Rauvola, Superfeet CEO in a press release. The merger will advance bio-mechanical research and custom product development in both the US and Europe. “We are happy our research and technology work will make an on-going contribution to improving the lives of people regardless of their athletic ability,” said Friso Hagman, RSscan CEO. For more information visit www.superfeet.com or www.rsscan.com.