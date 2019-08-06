RE Sources for Sustainable Communities receives $50,000 grant

by mathewroland

The Russell Family Foundation recently announced the recipients of 16 grants totaling $770,000. Among the recipients was RE Sources for Sustainable Communities which received $50,000 to restore and protect biodiversity in both marine and freshwater of the north Puget Sound region. “People, education and natural resources are forever intertwined. Intentional planning and strategizing on the parts of individuals, nonprofits, local communities and governments ensure we can do the necessary work to keep our region healthy,” said Chief Executive Officer at TRFF, Richard Woo in a press release. The funds will be used to help polluters change their practices, further develop research and empower citizens to be stewards of the public lands in Puget Sound. For more information visit https://trff.org/