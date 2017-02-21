Sustainable Connections announces new website
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Feb, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Sustainable Connections announced the launch of its new website. The new site offers a robust local business directory and new member events calendar where local organizations can share their events.
The directory provides updated information for each business, including contact info, hours, sustainability practices and services.
All Sustainable Connections members are invited to share their events, sales and promotions on the calendar.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for a newsletter at sustainableconnections.org.
