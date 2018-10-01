Sustainable Connections announces return of networking breakfast

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

Sustainable Connections has brought back Business over Breakfast, its popular networking and education series for local businesses this fall.

The event takes place on the first Wednesday of every month from September through November at 1701 Ellis St., Suite 221 from 8-9:15 a.m.

October’s theme is demystifying energy efficiency in your workplace, and will be held Oct. 3.

November’s theme is digital marketing for dummies, and will be held Nov. 7.

Before the program begins, there will be time for networking, as well as breakfast and coffee from local shop Primer.

Space is limited, so RSVP is recommended. The event is free for Sustainable Connections members and their employees, and $10 for non-members. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable mug as well as business cards or flyers they would like to share.

For more information, visit: https://sustainableconnections.org/events or RSVP to Becca Weathers at becca@sustainableconnections.org.