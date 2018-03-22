Sustainable Connections brings back monthly networking event

by ehamann

Sustainable Connections has announced the return of Let’s Do Lunch, a networking and educational series for local businesses. Each lunch focuses on a different topic while providing time for facilitated networking.

The April 4 event will focus on accounting for sustainability using Quickbooks. The May 2 event will focus on creating a marketing booth.

Events are held from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Sustainable Connections, 1701 Ellis St., Suite 221. Lunch, coffee and tea are provided. The events are free for Sustainable Connections members and $10 for non-members. RSVP is recommended, as space is limited. RSVP to Becca Weathers at becca@sustainableconnections.org. For more information, visit https://sustainableconnections.org/events.