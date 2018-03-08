Sustainable Connections honors Whatcom businesses for positive impacts
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Mar, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Sustainable Connections awarded four Whatcom County businesses and two individuals with its Sustainability Champion Awards in January. The annual awards recognize Sustainable Connections members in four categories, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award for individuals.
Dawson Construction won the award for Strong Community.
Dandelion Organic Delivery won the award for Healthy Environment. Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., won for Meaningful Employment. Good To Go Meat Pies won for Buying Local First. Cheryl and Tom Thornton won the Lifetime Achievement Awards.
For more information on the awards and winners, visit https://sustainableconnections.org/2018-sustainability-champion-awards/
