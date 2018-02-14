Sustainable Connections offers food and farm trade meeting

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

Sustainable Connections invites food businesses and growers to the NW Washington Farm-to-Table Trade Meeting on Feb. 20.

The trade meeting is one of the leading food and farming business conferences in the region, and generates approximately $500,000 in new business-to-business sales each year. It brings together more than 175 farmers, fishermen, food artisans, restaurants, grocers and others interested in sourcing local ingredients or selling local food.

The conference will include networking, one-on-one consultations, an expo, educational workshops. The keynote address, “Growing Our Regional Food Infrastructure” will be given presented by Patsy Martin, of the Port of Skagit County, and Mauri Ingram, from the Whatcom Community Foundation.

The conference runs from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bellingham Technical College. For registration and details, visit www.sustainableconnections.org/events.