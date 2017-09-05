Sustainable Connections to offer business networking and education series

by ehamann

Sustainable Connections has announced the return of Business Over Breakfast, a networking and education series for local businesses.

Each breakfast focuses on a different topic, and also allows time for networking. Topics will include how your business can make a positive community impact by sourcing and eating locally, and how to promote your business with photography.

The three sessions of the series will run on Wednesdays, and the dates are Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. From 8-9:15 a.m. at Sustainable Connections, 1701 Ellis St., Suite 221. The cost is free for members of Sustainable Connections. For non-members it is $10.

Local breakfast, coffee and tea is provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable mug, as well as business cards or flyers.

Space is limited. RSVP to Becca Weathers at becca@sustainableconnections.org.