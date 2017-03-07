T.A.G. presents workshop on financial planning for women
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
The Technology Alliance Group for Northwest Washington’s Women in Tech is presenting a workshop and catered lunch with financial advisor Meg Bartelt on Wednesday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Mount Baker Theatre. She will walk the audience through the basics of financial stability for women, especially the importance of career success. She will specifically touch on the topics of how and why to invest, and the finances of parenthood. After the presented there will be a question and answer period. Lunch will be provided.
Bartelt is the founder and president of Flow Financial Planning, LLC, a virtual, fee-only financial planning practice that specializes in helping women in tech cultivate financial and professional strength.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financial-planning-that-matters-a-lunch-workshop-for-bellingham-women-tickets-31758570740?aff=ehomecard
