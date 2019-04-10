Tech expo and job fair to be held April 26

by ehamann

A technology expo and job fair is coming to Bellingham Technical College later this month.

The Technology Alliance Group for Northwest Washington is holding its annual expo and job fair in coordination with LinuxFest Northwest from 3-7 p.m. on April 26.

The free event will showcase tech employers throughout the Northwest. For more information and for registration, visit expo.tagnw.org.