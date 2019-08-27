The Community Food Co-op opens new funding opportunity ‘Pitchfest’

by mathewroland

The board of directors for the Community Food Co-op are now accepting pitches from artists, entrepreneurs and innovators in Whatcom County for projects that generate inclusion and cooperation within the community. This first-time event is open to people between the ages of 18 to 30, or if a group, 51 percent of group members under age 30. The winning project will be awarded $1,000. The application deadline is September 13, 2019. The board of directors will select nine applicants to pitch their ideas to an audience at a live event on October 17, 2019. The audience will decide which pitches move to the final round and a jury of community members will select the winning pitch. To learn more or to submit an application visithttps://communityfood.coop/announcing-pitchfest-2019/