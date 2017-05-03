Third 2020 Solutions cannabis store in Whatcom County opens

Whatcom County’s third 2020 Solutions cannabis stores opened on last month at 4770 Pacific Highway, just south of the I-5/Slater Road interchange.

Unlike the other two stores, the newest 2020 Solutions location is owned and operated by Chris McDoniel. McDoniel wanted to have the same experience as the existing 2020 Solutions in his store. The third store will use the same formula as the previous stores.

Combined, the first two stores, located at 2018 Iron St., and 5655 Guide Meridian, just north of Bellingham, made more than $6.4 million in sales last year, making it no. 1 in the county. The new store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information about the company, call 360-734-2020 or visit www.2020-solutions.com.