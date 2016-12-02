Three employees buy Fairhaven, Lynden Village Books from founders

By BBJ Staff

After 36 years, Chuck and Dee Robinson, owners of Village Books and Paper Dreams, have announced that they have sold the business to three employees.

Kelly Evert, Paul Hanson and Sarah Hutton will take over the company on January. 1, 2017.

“We’re thrilled and humbled,” Evert said, in a press release. “This business has become an institution in this community and we’re so excited to be given the opportunity to carry on the legacy Dee and Chuck are leaving.”

The new owners have been members of the leadership team for the past several years and – along with the current owners – have handled most of the daily operations.

Chuck and Dee Robinson founded the bookstore in 1980. They added Paper Dreams, which sells greeting cards and home decor, two years later. The Fairhaven store is at 1200 11th St., and the Lynden stores is at 430 Front St.

Dee Robinson retired from the daily involvement in the store two years ago. Chuck Robinson will continue to consult with the stores over the next several years and direct special projects.

They both want to spend more time traveling, enjoying their Lynden home and, of course, reading.

Evert has been at the store for more than five years. She has worked at three other independant book stores since 1989. At Village Books, she has been gift buyer and merchandise manager, in addition to general management duties.

Hanson has also worked at Village Books for more than five years, and started as community outreach director, then became general manager. He also has years of experience at bookstores.

Hutton has been at Village Books for 11 years, and has worked as children’s book buyer and store manager.

A reception for the new owners and farewell to the Robinsons will take place at the Fairhaven store on Feb. 4 and at the Lynden location on Feb. 5.