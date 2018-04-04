Tiny home raffle raising money for Kulshan Community Land Trust
by ehamann
Filed on 04. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Have you seen that blue tiny home parked on Cornwall Avenue? Someone will take it home, as a part of a fundraiser for Kulshan Community Land Trust.
The tiny home was built through a collaboration led by CAZ Energy Services of Bellingham, and includes donated services from A-1 Builders, Favinger Plumbing and other local contractors. The 220-square-foot house on wheels has an estimated value of $39,000. Usually it is parked in the Habitat for Humanity parking lot at the corner of Halleck Street and Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham.
Tickets for a drawing to win the tiny home cost $25 and are available by contacting the land trust office at 1303 Commercial St., No. 6 or calling 360-671-5600.
The drawing will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham.
