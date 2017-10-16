Top 7 Under 40 Award winners for 2017 announced

by ehamann

They are the future of business in Bellingham.

The winners of the 2017 Top 7 Under 40 Award have been decided.

In September, community members sent in their nominations, and a panel of judges has determined the top seven for this year. The judges considered each nominee based on their character, community involvement, initiative and tenacity, leadership, professional accomplishments, selflessness and vision.

This the second annual Top 7 Under 40 Award, which is the product of a collaboration between the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Whatcom Young Professionals and The Bellingham Business Journal.

Of these seven winners, one will be chosen for the top prize. The final winner will be revealed at the Top 7 Under 40 Award event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building, 520 Flora St. in Bellingham. The event is free to attend, but tickets are limited. To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/top-7-under-40-award-event-2017-tickets-38782260786

To read profiles and learn more about all the winners, look for the November edition of The Bellingham Business Journal, out Nov. 6.

The winners of the 2016 Top 7 Under 40 Award are:

Ray Deck III, Skookum Kids

Allyson Farrar, Scotty Browns Restaurant Group

Brian Hulsey, Whatcom County Library System

Courtney Rambo, Intellitonic

Natalie Ransom, Pozie By Natalie

Dave Vitt, Kulshan Brewing

Shultzie Willows, Lydia Place