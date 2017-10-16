Top 7 Under 40 Award winners for 2017 announced
by ehamann
Filed on 16. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events, News
They are the future of business in Bellingham.
The winners of the 2017 Top 7 Under 40 Award have been decided.
In September, community members sent in their nominations, and a panel of judges has determined the top seven for this year. The judges considered each nominee based on their character, community involvement, initiative and tenacity, leadership, professional accomplishments, selflessness and vision.
This the second annual Top 7 Under 40 Award, which is the product of a collaboration between the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Whatcom Young Professionals and The Bellingham Business Journal.
Of these seven winners, one will be chosen for the top prize. The final winner will be revealed at the Top 7 Under 40 Award event, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building, 520 Flora St. in Bellingham. The event is free to attend, but tickets are limited. To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/top-7-under-40-award-event-2017-tickets-38782260786
To read profiles and learn more about all the winners, look for the November edition of The Bellingham Business Journal, out Nov. 6.
The winners of the 2016 Top 7 Under 40 Award are:
Ray Deck III, Skookum Kids
Allyson Farrar, Scotty Browns Restaurant Group
Brian Hulsey, Whatcom County Library System
Courtney Rambo, Intellitonic
Natalie Ransom, Pozie By Natalie
Dave Vitt, Kulshan Brewing
Shultzie Willows, Lydia Place
