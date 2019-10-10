Top 7 Under 40: Terell Weg

by mathewroland

10. Oct, 2019

From a young age, Terell Weg had a mindset geared toward business. Whether she was helping with janitorial work for her parents cleaning business or trying to outsell classmates in fundraising events she was hard at work becoming a future business professional.

“Looking back on it I have always been a very bold individual and I really liked competition,” Weg said.

Born in Bellingham and raised in Ferndale, Weg, 33, has lived in Whatcom County her whole life. After graduating from Gonzaga University with her bachelor’s in business with a concentration in marketing and a minor in sociology, Weg continued working for MSNW Group as director of the sales and marketing department.

Throughout her different positions in the company, Weg gravitated towards leadership roles. “I have always felt called to leadership,” Weg said. “It is something that I worked to develop.”

At the beginning of 2019, after a diligent hiring process, Weg was offered the role of president of the MSNW Group. “Now that I am in the role I have the opportunity to make the company really great,” Weg said. “I’m really proud of where we are today.”

The winter services division of MSNW had one of their best years to date and was named by Snow Inc Magazine’s as one of the top 100 snow contractors, Weg said. Under Weg’s leadership, the company is on track to grow 20 percent from 2018 to 2019.

Her role at MSNW Group and in a variety of non-profits in Whatcom County, allow Weg to extend help when and wherever she can.

Through the ‘care fund’ MSNW employees have the option to donate a small amount of their paycheck which the company matches dollar for dollar. The funds are then distributed to employees in need of financial assistance.

“That’s just a part of who I am,” Weg said. “I grew up in a very philanthropic family so its more of an automatic thing for me.”

Since 2015 she has been a volunteer with Junior Achievement of Washington which teaches kids K-12 entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. In 2015 Weg also started a bus benefit to raise proceeds that assist families with tuition costs.

“It’s our responsibility to be an active member of the community we are placed in,” Weg said. “Community is everything and we should all work together to make this world a better place.