Training program for real-estate professionals begins Oct. 9

by ehamann

18. Sep, 2017

Buffini & Company will be offering its training program for real estate professionals and affiliates, Peak Producers, in Bellingham starting Oct. 9.

The 12-week course was designed to help real estate professional and affiliates develop the habits, attitudes and skills they need to serve buyers and sellers at a deeper level, and build a business by successfully executing CEO, COO and CFO roles.

The course is open to all real estate brokers, lenders and real estate affiliates, and costs $395.

The course is facilitated by Kena Brashear, managing broker at The Muljat Group Realtors, and is delivered through a series of DVDs that teach participants principles, strategies and how-tos to succeed. Classroom time will also be spent on group discussion and practicing sales skills.

The expected result from the Peak Producers program is that each participant will generate 10 leads and close three extra transactions during the 12 weeks. For more information, or to join a Peak Producers class, contact Kena Brashear at The Muljat Group Realtors at 360-920-3210 or kena@muljatgroup.com.