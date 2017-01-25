Troy Muljat buys Muljat Group

The Muljat Group has been sold to Troy Muljat, the son of company founder Frank Muljat. The Muljat Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Whatcom County. Frank Muljat founded the company in 1988. He will remain an active member of The Muljat Group and continue to serve his clients.

Troy Muljat is a certified commercial and residential appraiser and licensed broker, specializing in commercial real estate. He has been the top selling commercial broker in the Whatcom County area for the last 20 years. He also owns several local businesses in a variety of industries.

Troy said he wants to continue the legacy started by his father.