Trustee appointed to Whatcom Community College board

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Governor Jay Inslee appointed Teresa Taylor to the Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees. Taylor is the Lummi Indian Business Council project manager for economic development. Her term on the WCC board runs from October 2018 through September 2023. She is replacing Tim Douglas, who recently completed his term, which began in 2008. Taylor is a graduate of WCC, and also studied project management, business administration and accounting at Western Washington University.

WCC’s five trustees are appointed by the governor and serve five-year terms. The board’s duties include setting the college’s strategic direction, establishing policy, awarding tenure, approving the operating budget, and hiring the college president.

For more information about WCC, visit whatcom.edu.