Two Bellingham nonprofits merge together

by ehamann

Sustainable Connections and Cloud Mountain Farm Center announced that they will be merging together to form one nonprofit. Completion of the merger was set to be complete Dec. 31, when the Cloud Mountain Farm Center was scheduled to become part of Sustainable Connections Food and Farming Program.

The organizations have a long history of collaboration, and work to develop a local food economy by supporting local farmers, generating new market opportunities and encouraging the community to eat local.

“We’ve been supporting local farmers and connecting them to food buyers since 2002,” Derek Long, Sustainable Connections executive director said, in a statement. “Cloud Mountain Farm Center has always been a strong partner, and it only seems natural that we would join forces to maximize our community impact.”

The two organizations plan to offer the same services while sharing resources to increase impact and gain efficiencies. For more information, visit sustainableconnections.org or cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.