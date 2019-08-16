Two experienced brokers join Muljot Group Realtors

by mathewroland

Filed on 16. Aug, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

Jen Moldver will be bringing her 13-years of real-estate sale experience in Whatcom County to Muljot Group Realtors. Moldver is a graduate from both Washington State University and Stanwood High School. “My experience makes me quite knowledgeable about property values in many different Whatcom County communities and neighborhoods,” Moldver said. Muljot Group Realtors has the highest sales per agent and is located at 510 Lakeway Drive.

Joseph Chavez will also join Muljot Group Realtors. Chavez spread his roots in the Pacific Northwest four-years ago after his career as a ship’s officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine. He joins the team with additional experience in real-estate-housing investments.“My experience helps me identify potential value and cost-effective improvements in properties for buyers, sellers and investors,” Chavez said.