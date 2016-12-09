Two promoted at Bellingham financial company
D.A. Davidson & Co. has announced two promotions at its individual investor group in Bellingham.
Michael Meggyesy now holds the titles of senior vice president, financial advisor, portfolio manager and branch manager.
Eri Pedersen now holds the title of vice president, financial advisor.
D.A. Davidson & Co. is an employee-owned financial services holding company headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. For more information, visit www.dadavidson.com.
