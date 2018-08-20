United Way of Whatcom County announces more than $850K in grants to local nonprofits

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

United Way of Whatcom County President/CEO Peter Theisen announced new grant awardees last month. Eleven local nonprofit programs were selected for new one-year grants, in addition to the 23 programs who are in the midst of previously awarded three-year grants.

United Way’s board and more than 35 community volunteers helped evaluate the programs applying for funding this year.

Goodwill’s local Job Training Education Center and Adult Basic Education Program is one of two new partners getting funding from United Way.

It serves more than 750 students per year and offers support with job searching, adult basic education classes and job training courses.

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will also be receiving a grant for its Parenting Support Program for the first time this year.

United Way of Whatcom County’s focus is on economic mobility and breaking the cycle of poverty, and portion of new grants are going to programs providing basic needs such as food and housing.

Altogether, United Way partners are expected to serve more than 50,000 people locally this year.

Total grants for the 2018-2019 year amount to $852,737, with an additional $173,935 anticipated in donor designations to specific nonprofits.

Funds for the grants come from individual and company donations. More than 100 businesses host United Way workplace campaigns each year. The largest workplace campaigns this year are BP Cherry Point Refinery, Whatcom Educational Credit Union, Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Samson Rope.

To learn more about United Way of Whatcom County, visit unitedwaywhatcom.org.