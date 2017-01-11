United Way seeks community input in massive survey effort

United Way of Whatcom County wants to hear from county residents about how it’s doing, and what it should do next.

Beginning today, Jan. 11 and ending Jan. 20, the nonprofit is gathering responses from an online survey. Every county resident is invited to take the survey, which has 22 questions and should take around 15-20 minutes to complete. The questions are on the needs and issues facing residents, and how United Way can best address those issues.

The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017UWWCSurvey.

United Way partnered with company Perspectives Consulting to conduct the survey, which is the largest community survey effort the nonprofit has ever done.

“As our communities grow and change, so does our organization,” Peter Theisen, president/CEO of United Way of Whatcom County, said in press release. “It is crucial for us to gather feedback and input from our local residents in order to continue to stay efficient and effective as we work to solve the most pressing issues facing Whatcom County.”

United Way partners with organizations in the community, and supports local programs aimed at tackling issues in education, income and health. In the past 10 years, the nonprofit has invested more than $10 million in local services in Whatcom County. To learn more, visit unitedwaywhatcom.org.