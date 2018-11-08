Unity Care awarded $285K to fight opioid crisis

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Unity Care NW has been awarded $285,000 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand mental health and substance abuse services at its community health center.

Unity Care NW plans to use the funds to create a chemical dependency and medication assisted therapy program. Unity Care plans to hire a full-time licensed chemical dependency counselor and a contracted CDP clinical supervisor.

Unity Care is a private, not-for-profit clinic.