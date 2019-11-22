Unity Care NW selects new CEO

by mathewroland

Filed on 22. Nov, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move

The board of directors for Unity Care NW (UCNW), a federally qualified community health center serving Whatcom County, has selected Jodi Joyce as the next chief executive officer. At the end of January 2020, Joyce, who currently serves as associate vice chancellor for quality & patient safety; chief quality officer at the University of Illinois Hospital Clinics, will succeed the current CEO Desmond Skubi. She has served in her position at UI Hospital since 2012. “After thorough succession planning and a comprehensive search process which included multiple community partners and staff, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of this growing organization,” UCNW board chair, Mel De Jong said in a press release. “Jodi has a proven track record and has helped transform health care across the country. This, combined with her deep knowledge of health care and nursing background, makes Jody uniquely qualified to lead UCNW successfully into the future.” Joyce began her career as a neonatal ICU nurse and has experience in health care consulting and hospital management. While at UI Health, Joyce and colleagues led improvements that resulted in a dramatic increase in quality and patient safety. Joyce earned a bachelor’s degree at Wheaton College (IL), a BSN at Northwestern University, and an MBA at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. She has almost completed her Ph.D. at the University of Illinois – Chicago.