Uptown Art moves to new location
by ehamann
Filed on 11. May, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Uptown Art studio announced in April that it moved to a new studio at 800 Harris Ave. #101 in Bellingham. The new Fairhaven location includes off-street parking for patrons which can be accessed through a driveway on the north side of Harris Avenue and Eighth Street.
Uptown Art provides hands-on art instruction and paint supplies. The venue is available for team building events, family reunions, birthday parties, bachelorette parties and fundraising events.
For more information, visit uptownart.com/bellingham.
