Urology center moves to new building near hospital

A urology center has nabbed one of the last pieces of real estate on Squalicum Parkway near the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists built its state-of-the-art, 10,000 square-foot building from the ground-up at 3232 Squalicum Parkway in Bellingham. The building is split in half: one side, the medical clinic, which has 10 patient exam rooms (plus seven bathrooms) is open now. The other half, an outpatient surgical center with two pre-op bays and a 400-square-foot operating room, is expected to open this summer. Some of the most common procedures doctors will be able to perform include extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, to break up kidney stones, and bladder biopsies.

The center has an in-house lab and in-house x-ray room. The center has partnered with a local physical therapist who will provide in-house physical therapy sessions a few days a week.

The center originally opened in 2015, and had been located in a rented, 2,900-square-foot space out on Cordata Parkway. The new center’s proximity to the hospital and nearby medical specialists means patients don’t need to travel as far if they do need a more intensive surgical procedure. It also means the center’s doctors can pop over to the hospital for surgery or a consultation in the morning, and be back to see patients in the afternoon.

The center is owned by doctors Kelly Casperson and Casey O’Keefe.

The other providers are Dr. Daniel Reznicek, Dr. Daniel Roeter and physician assistant Natasha Rogall.

For more information on Pacific Northwest Urology Specialists visit www.pacificnorthwesturology.com or call 360-733-7687.