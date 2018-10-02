US Bank donates $25,000 toward Unity Care’s new north Whatcom health center

by ehamann

Filed on 02. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Unity Care NW has announced a $25,000 gift from US Bank to the North Whatcom Health Center capital campaign.

The donation comes from US Bancorp Community Development Corporation, a bank subsidiary which invests in community development projects around the country.

The Corporation is also facilitating an investment of $4.7 million in new markets tax credit equity to help build the North Whatcom Health Center.

The North Whatcom Health Center, location on Portal Way in Ferndale, will expand access to primary medical, dental behavioral health and pharmacy services in north Whatcom County. The new 23,000-square-foot health center will serve 9,500 patients.

The facility will be the largest provider of behavioral health services in Whatcom County outside of Bellingham.

It is expected to employ 60 full-time staff and be open by summer 2019.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the type of tax credit being used to help build the North Whatcom Health Center.