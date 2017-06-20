Village Books hires new marketing director
Mary Vermillion has joined Village Books and Paper Dreams as marketing director. In her new role, she will work directly with owners Kelly Evert, Sarah Hutton and Paul Hanson to develop strategies to connect the stores with the community.
Vermillion has lived and worked in Whatcom County for 27 years. Her experience includes marketing writing for businesses, organizations and publications in the fields of tourism, retail, food, farming and higher education.
Village Books was founded in 1980, and is under new ownership as of 2017. It has two locations, one in Fairhaven in Bellingham and its second location in Lynden.
