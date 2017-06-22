VSH CPAs celebrates 20th anniversary

by ehamann

VSH Certified Public Accountants celebrated its 20 anniversary in spring of this year. VSH was founded in April of 1997 by Kathy Varner. In 1998, Bob Systma joined the firm as a partner, then Kathy Herndon joined in 2001. At the time, VSH was known as Varner Sytsma Herndon. As the firm grew, Chris Sullivan and Mark Roetcisoender were added as partners. As Roetcisoender joined the firm, they opened a second location in Skagit County, in 2016, Jessica Waggoner officially joined the partner group.

VSH now employs more than 40 staff members in their two offices in Whatcom and Skagit counties.